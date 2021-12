Ella Mae Stubbs, 83, of Walburn Run Road Brockway, PA died on Monday December 13, 2021 at her residence. Born on June 18, 1938 in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late John and Twila Chatfield Zuchowski. On March 30, 1957 she was married to Ronald E. Stubbs and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2020. […]

