DUBOIS – DuBois City Council on Monday night voted to increase parking permit fees for city-owned parking lots.

More specifically, council voted to increase monthly fees from $25 to $30 and yearly fees from $225 to $270.

Individuals who purchase a yearly permit will receive three months free with a lump-sum payment.

Council said the fee increases were necessary due to the city’s snow removal, line painting, etc. costs.

I’m appalled …,” Jennifer Torrell interjected from the public during council’s discussion.

Though council advised Torrell she was out of order and should’ve spoken in public comment, they still permitted her time to speak.

She asked council if they’d spoken with any local business owners regarding the parking permit fee increases.

Torrell noted fees had already been raised twice in two years. “Businesses are closing. They’re struggling.

“And you want to raise rates again?” City Mayor replied, “because of costs, yes.” The measure passed unanimously.