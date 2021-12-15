Looking for a cranberry sauce recipe with amaretto? Amaretto elevates this classic holiday side. The almond flavor supplies a unique note that will have people guessing what you’ve added. —James Schend, Taste of Home Deputy Editor
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 tablespoon grated orange zest
- 1 teaspoon apple pie spice
- 1/4 cup amaretto
- Toasted sliced almonds, optional
Spiced Amaretto Cranberry Sauce
Add a ReviewTest Kitchen Approved
Total Time
Prep/Total Time: 25 min.
Makes
2 cups
Looking for a cranberry sauce recipe with amaretto? Amaretto elevates this classic holiday side. The almond flavor supplies a unique note that will have people guessing what you’ve added. —James Schend, Taste of Home Deputy Editor
Spiced Amaretto Cranberry Sauce Recipe photo by Taste of HomeNext Recipe
Recommended
The Best Gluten-Free Recipe from Every State
Read Next
Learn How to Cook Prime Rib (That’s Way Better Than Any Steakhouse)Spiced Apple-Cranberry CrepesApple Pie Oatmeal DessertADVERTISEMENT
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 tablespoon grated orange zest
- 1 teaspoon apple pie spice
- 1/4 cup amaretto
- Toasted sliced almonds, optional
Directions
- In a large saucepan, combine the cranberries, syrup, honey, orange zest and pie spice. Cook over medium heat until the berries pop, about 15 minutes. Stir in amaretto; cook 5 minutes. Cover and store in the refrigerator. If desired, top with almonds before serving.
Nutrition Facts
2 tablespoons: 78 calories, 0 fat (0 saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 2mg sodium, 18g carbohydrate (17g sugars, 1g fiber), 0 protein.