Looking for a cranberry sauce recipe with amaretto? Amaretto elevates this classic holiday side. The almond flavor supplies a unique note that will have people guessing what you’ve added. —James Schend, Taste of Home Deputy Editor

Ingredients

2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup honey

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon apple pie spice

1/4 cup amaretto

Toasted sliced almonds, optional

Spiced Amaretto Cranberry Sauce

Total Time

Prep/Total Time: 25 min.

Makes

2 cups

Directions

In a large saucepan, combine the cranberries, syrup, honey, orange zest and pie spice. Cook over medium heat until the berries pop, about 15 minutes. Stir in amaretto; cook 5 minutes. Cover and store in the refrigerator. If desired, top with almonds before serving.

Nutrition Facts

2 tablespoons: 78 calories, 0 fat (0 saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 2mg sodium, 18g carbohydrate (17g sugars, 1g fiber), 0 protein.