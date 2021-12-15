CLEARFIELD – The sentencing of a man charged with the attempted robbery and shooting of a Clearfield man was postponed during sentencing court Monday.

Police say Richard Allen Demko, 27, of Northern Cambria and Anthony D. Guy, 49, of West Decatur accosted the victim outside his residence in Clearfield Borough on Jan. 16.

During the attempted robbery, Demko allegedly shot him in the leg.

Demko has signed an open plea and was ready to be sentenced on aggravated assault and criminal attempt/robbery charges on Monday.

Demko addressed the court apologizing for his behavior, saying he was “always going to regret my actions” and “I hurt an innocent man.”

However, after District Attorney Ryan Sayers commented that he appreciated Demko pleading guilty, but he was not helping the victim get justice because he wouldn’t testify against his co-defendant, Demko’s attorney, Justin Miller spoke up saying that Demko was now saying he is willing to testify.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman noted that the court would take his cooperation into consideration when sentencing Demko and suggested the case be continued until after Guy’s trial in February.

Sayers agreed and will speak with Miller to work out the details.

Prior to this, Sayers was suggesting a seven to 18-year sentence for Demko.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim who was shot in the left leg was bleeding profusely when police arrived on the scene.

One of the officers applied a tourniquet on the upper part of the leg in an effort to stop the bleeding.

The victim reportedly explained that he had pulled his vehicle into his residence and exited it when he was rushed by Demko and Guy.

Demko asked “where’s the money” and the victim refused to acknowledge the question.

Demko next took a swing at the victim, but he was able to block it. Then, Demko shot him while they were on the back stoop of his home, according to the report.

After this, Guy “freaked out” asking Demko why he had shot the victim.

The victim was able to pull himself into the residence and shut the door.

He further explained that he played a lottery machine earlier in the day at a business in Lawrence Township and had won.

He was not sure if Demko or Guy was there when he won, or if they had just heard he had a large sum of cash.

The victim was taken by emergency personnel to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.