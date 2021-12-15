SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was reported stolen on Tuesday in Summerville Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, an unknown suspect(s) stole a white Nissan Ultima bearing PA registration LCD4769. Police say the vehicle had been parked on Church Street in Summerville Borough, Jefferson […]

