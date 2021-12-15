Dr. Brandon M. Maines of Shiloh graduated with a Doctorate degree in special education from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Dr. Maines is a 1998 graduate of Clearfield Area School District. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education from Lock Haven University.

Dr. Maines earned two Master’s degrees in education from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Maines also earned two advanced Master’s degree certifications in the area of special education. Throughout his career, Dr. Maines has been dedicated to being an advocate for students with disabilities.

Dr. Maines is currently the supervisor of special education for the Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 where he oversees the special education services for the North Clarion Area School District and provides special education leadership to the Pathways Adolescent Center in Oil City Pa.

Along with working in the public school system, Dr. Maines is the co-chief executive officer of Kids First, Special Education Consulting Group of Pennsylvania, where his team provides consultative services to parents and private special education schools nation-wide.