State police at DuBois
- State police are investigating a crash, as well as a firearms violation that occurred along the Rockton Mountain Highway on Nov. 26 in Union Township, Clearfield County.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug violation occurred Dec. 14 along U.S. Route 322, Clearfield. During a traffic stop in the Dairy Queen parking lot, an officer detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside a 58-year-old Philipsburg man’s vehicle. A subsequent search allegedly yielded a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.