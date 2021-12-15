The J.M. Smucker plant in New Bethlehem, PA currently has openings for a maintenance technician and plant technicians. Title: Maintenance Technician Location: New Bethlehem, PA Reports to: Technical Leader KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: The primary functions of the Maintenance Technician include, but are not limited to: Quick learner – Must be willing to learn new skills such as how to safely and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-jobs-maintenance-technician-and-plant-technicians/