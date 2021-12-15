CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman accused of stabbing a man at a storage facility in Goldenrod in September of 2020 pleaded guilty Monday.

Lacey Dawn Hinks, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and terroristic threats. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced her to nine months to two years less one day in the county jail along with three years probation.

She was also ordered to complete anger management counseling.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim reported to police that Hinks had stabbed him after he approached her at the business where Hinks, Joshua Neptune, 31, of Munson and Alen Edward Erskine, 40, were getting into one of the storage units.

He said she had been using his credit card and he wanted to talk to her about getting it back. She “charged” him with a four-inch-long blade in her hand.

The victim backed away and asked if she was going to stab him and she responded “yes I (expletive) am!” She then slashed his forearm twice.

The victim responded by throwing a rock in her direction. She went to the vehicle she and the two men were traveling in and tried to get Erskine and Neptune to fight the victim.

As she approached the victim again, he threw another rock at her, which broke through the back window of the vehicle. He kept throwing rocks at her as he backed away from her.

The three got into the vehicle and drove away. Immediately, the victim called police.

Video surveillance footage confirmed the victim’s account of the incident.

Eventually police located the vehicle abandoned. It was towed and searched with the consent of the owner.

They found the knife, drug paraphernalia, suspected amphetamine and other drugs in various pieces of luggage in the car.

In the surveillance video from the storage facility, Neptune and Erskine can be seen loading the luggage into the vehicle.

Erskine pleaded guilty in this case in August and was sentenced to 21 to 42 months in state prison and one to two years more for a probation violation.

In September, Neptune pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve nine months to three years in state prison.

In a related case, Hinks also pleaded guilty to false identification to law enforcement officer and a summary for which she was fined $250.

In a third case, she pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking. She was given one additional year of probation for that case.