CLEARFIELD – After nearly 24 months of silence, the Clearfield Choral Society is back and ready to share the joy of singing with the community once again.

“A Festival of Lessons and Carols”, modeled after the service done by King’s College Cambridge every Christmas Eve, was a way in which people could gather together during World War I in the United Kingdom to celebrate the Christmas season with hope and joy.

It brought a much-needed message of comfort and unity, one which bears the same need for us today. Beautiful carols, interwoven with inspiring scriptural passages, poetry and short stories, will create an atmosphere filled with hope, joy and light, gathered once again as a community to celebrate this wonderful festival.

Choral society members are thrilled to feature the work of local authors and poets, as well as welcome a special student submission, selected through the means of a poetry contest for local schools.

This special performance will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.

The choir will be collecting non-perishable food items to benefit Living Bread Ministries, as well as taking donations towards the Choral Society, as it works to rebuild its own community. Your generosity and support are always appreciated.

“Join us for a wonderful evening of spoken word and song,” says an event press release. “It is time to usher in our celebration of Christmas with a message of hope, joy, light and most importantly, unity.”