WHITE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was killed in a head-on, wrong way crash involving a dump truck and a passenger vehicle on State Route 422 on Tuesday morning. According to Indiana-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:28 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, on State Route 422 near the State Route 954/South 6th Street exit […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/woman-killed-in-head-on-wrong-way-crash-on-route-422/