The COVID-19 pandemic changed life as we know it. Schools were shut down, and businesses across the country shut their doors. Perhaps the most significant change that came about because of the pandemic is remote work. Millions of offices had their employees start working from home during the crisis. In fact, some companies are making this change permanent. Read this guide to transitioning to work from home if this is your new reality.

Take Your Breaks

It can be challenging to work from home because work tends to bleed into other areas of your life. Don’t let this happen to you. Instead, set boundaries for yourself and take breaks when needed. Whatever you do, don’t work past your clock-out time simply because you’re home. Ignoring your breaks and working overtime isn’t good for your mental health. Your home should stay your home, no matter the circumstances.

Create a Designated Workspace

You must create an allocated space when working from home. You’ll be less productive if you lounge on the couch all day. Designing and utilizing a designated workspace will keep your focus up. A functional workspace will allow you to concentrate on work and stay on track, so furnish your work-from-home space in a way that enhances productivity. Make sure you have an organized desk and a relaxing space where you can take your breaks. Incorporating some natural light will help keep your spirits up, too.

Limit Distractions

Perhaps the most difficult thing about working from home is the amount of distractions around you. For your peace of mind, try to limit distractions around the house. Make your workspace far away from the television so don’t get sucked into an episode while working. Also be mindful of how often you use your phone. In the office, you might not use your phone as much because there are other people around. Keep yourself accountable at home, too.

This guide to transitioning to work from home will help you adjust to your new circumstances. Try to think about the positives of the situation to keep yourself motivated. You’ll be more comfortable, and you can wear whatever you want. So slap on those slippers and get to work!