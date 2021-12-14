BELLEFONTE – Senator Jake Corman’s (R-Bellefonte) staff will host a Veterans Service Officer Day at his Bellefonte office on Friday, Dec. 17.

The event is designed to help connect local veterans with benefits they have earned through their service to our country.

A member of a local veteran service organization will be available to assist veterans and their families who have questions or need assistance with health care, disability claims, GI bill assistance and any other veteran benefits.

Individuals or family members who need help must schedule a specific time to meet with a representative. Appointments must be scheduled no later than the day before the event by calling 814-355-0477.

Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD-214 or Veterans DD-214 for prompt assistance.

Corman’s office plans to host a Veterans Service Officer Day every third Friday of the month at his Bellefonte office, located at 236 Match Factory Pl.