Sandra A. Bertini, 68, of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on February 28, 1953 in Stump Creek, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Ann (Boboige) Kos. On November 19, 1983 she married her husband of 38 years, Tony B. Bertini. He survives. Sandra was a homemaker. She […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sandra-a-bertini/