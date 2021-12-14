Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.55/gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.03/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.95/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.29/gallon, a difference of $1.34/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/gallon Monday.

The national average is down 9.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.18/gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Dec. 13, 2020: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

Dec. 13, 2019: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

Dec. 13, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

Dec. 13, 2017: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

Dec. 13, 2016: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

Dec. 13, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

Dec. 13, 2014: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

Dec. 13, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

Dec. 13, 2012: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

Dec. 13, 2011: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.53/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.56/g.

Hagerstown – $3.32/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.33/g.

York – $3.57/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.59/g.

“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country.

“While we’ve seen some anecdotal reports about the new variant, vaccine producers have yet to definitively state if current vaccines will still bring adequate protection against omicron- something that might be critical to limit severity and to avoid new shutdowns.

“With OPEC+ members still planning to boost oil production in January, we continue to see global oil production slowly rising.

“In addition, U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to the lowest level since October, which may limit oil’s recent rebound and keep gas prices declining through the end of the year.”

