Jody Lynn Farlow, 52, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, while at home, surrounded by her family. Jody was born on December 14, 1968, to Gerald W. Henry and Linda Irene Smith in DuBois, PA. On August 8, 2020, Jody married Charles “Chuck” E. Farlow Jr. in Benezette, PA; Chuck survives her. Jody graduated from Jeff Tech […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jody-lynn-farlow/