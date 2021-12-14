CURWENSVILLE — The host Golden Tide went 5-4 on the mat and that was enough to hold off the West Branch Warriors by a final score of 41-29 inside Patton Hall on Tuesday night in opening season action for both local squads.

Neither team’s best wrestler got to take to the mat as Curwensville’s returning District 9 champ Jake Carfley at 126 and West Branch’s returning sixth place PIAA finisher Landon Bainey at 120 each received forfeits, evening the team score at 6-6 after no match was contested at 113.

Nine consecutive matches then took place with not one going the full six minutes.

At 132 sophomore Ryder Kuklinskie of the Tide gave the hosts their first lead at 12-6 with a second period fall over Nick Stavola.

Nik Fegert extended the Tide lead to 17-6 with a 19-4 tech fall in 5:45 over Hunter Schnarrs at 138.

West Branch managed to take an 18-17 lead after back to back first period falls at 145 and 152 by Aaron Myers and John Myers over Ben Shaffer and James Strong.

Curwensville went back on top 23-18 when Logan Aughenbaugh also had a first period fall, this one over Warrior Josh McCoy.

The Tide lead was short-lived as Tyce Cantolina at 172 notched the bout’s third consecutive first period fall, this one in 1:26 over Chase Irwin, giving the visitors a 24-23 advantage.

Logan Folmar extended the West Branch lead to 29-23 with his 19-4 technical fall over Alex Shaffer at 189.

The 215 pound match proved pivotal as Trenton Guiher of the Golden Tide notched an overtime fall during the tie-breaker at the 8:53 mark of the match over Billy Bumbarger, knotting the dual at 29 apiece.

Brennen Moore sealed the deal for the Tide when he pinned Tyler Biggans in 4:24 at 285.

Damian Brady then was awarded a forfeit win at 106 setting the final at 41-29 for the Tide.

Next up for the Tide (1-0) are the Glendale Vikings, who already sport a 5-1 record on the young season, on Thursday night at Patton Hall.