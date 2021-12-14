Clearfield Borough
- While on patrol, police observed that the front door of a North Second Street business appeared to be damaged. According to police, the door was examined and officers discovered a piece of glass had been shattered. There had also been heavy damage inside the business, which was in disarray. Contact was made with the owner and reportedly, it was found that over $300 had been stolen from the register. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of an unwanted male on the front porch of a Williams Street residence. Upon police arrival, he was advised to leave; later, he was observed on the property again. The male was subsequently taken into custody.
- Police received a report from a North Fifth Street resident who stated that someone possibly shot at his house. Upon arrival, police located damage consistent with a bullet. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to a civil dispute involving property being disposed of at a foreclosed residence. Officers were able to deescalate the incident.
- Police responded to a report of shots fired at a West Pine Street residence. According to police, it was found a physical altercation had occurred and a male fired a pistol twice into the wall but in the direction of others to warn them of fighting. The male was subsequently taken into custody.
- Police responded to a Holmes Avenue residence for a reported verbal altercation. Police arrived on-scene and deescalated the incident. One individual involved also agreed to leave.
- Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Reed Street. Police located the vehicle with two occupants, and discovered probable cause of drug activity. The vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was obtained.
- Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smith Street. The driver was reportedly found to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody.
- Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the area of Park Avenue. No injuries were reported.
- Lawrence Township police were assisted with multiple motor vehicle accidents.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug violation occurred Dec. 13 at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School. The investigation is continuing with charges pending against a 17-year-old female.