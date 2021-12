Emery Charles Hopper, 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday morning, December 12, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital. He was born April 29, 1932, in Widnoon, to James Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper. Emery worked for Martins Construction and Shirey Lumber and various other jobs. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and scrapping/junking. He is survived by […]

