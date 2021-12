Dennis R. Farmery, 76, of Rossiter, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his home. He was born May 19, 1945, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Regina “June” (Menear) and Wendell “Buzz” Farmery. On February 15, 1965, he married Mona V. (Huey) Farmery, who survives. Denny worked many places throughout his life. He worked for Benjamin Coal Company, Interstate […]

