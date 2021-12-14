MOUNT UNION — In the hopes of trying to right the ship for the Curwensville Golden Tide, Matt Wassil and his team made the drive to Mount Union on Monday night for a face off with the Trojans. For Curwensville, it’s new territory, as this marked their first contest as part of the Inter County Conference, following many years of being in the Allegany Mountain League.

Although it started out promising, Mount Union found a rhythm, and Curwensville could not hold up. Being outscored from the second quarter on would be decisive, leaving Curwensville with a 66-47 loss, dropping them to 0-2 to start the new season.

Everything looked strong in the opening quarter, as tough defense held the Trojans to just seven points. At the same time, the Tide found some open looks and nearly doubled the home squad’s output. After one quarter, the six-point lead for Curwensville was the first one they had all season, as they failed to gain the advantage against Clearfield three days prior.

The second quarter, though, the Trojans began putting it on. Curwensville kept it close, but ultimately were outscored in the second eight minutes, and went into the locker room down by just two points.

Sadly, the second half belonged to the Trojans, as turnovers and poor ball handling led to easy buckets for Mount Union, as they would outscore the Tide 40-22 in the final 16 minutes.

For Curwensville, Ty Terry would pace the team with 17 points, while Danny McGarry added in another 10. Curwensville did not see many opportunities at the foul line during the game. Curwensville would only see the stripe nine times on the night, compared to Mount Union’s 20. However, the Trojans struggled still as they only were 55% with the free chances.

The Tide have some time to regroup, and get refocused because they will not be back on the court until Friday night. This time, it will be their home opener inside Patton Hall as the Moshannon Valley Black Knights come in for competition. Junior varsity is at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 13 12 10 12 – 47

Mount Union 7 20 21 18 – 66

Curwensville – 47

Wassil 0 0-0 0, Terry 6 2-4 17, Luzier 0 0-0 0, Lee 1 0-0 2, McGarry 4 2-3 10, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 2 0-0 6, English 2 0-0 5, Holland 0 0-0 0, Wood 3 1-2 7, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-9 47.

Mount Union – 66

Danish 3 0-2 7, Cuff 2 4-6 8, Brumbaugh 4 3-5 12, Wilson 3 1-4 8, Delo 10 3-3 27, Barksdale 2 0-0 4, Bilger 0 0-0 0, Weirich 0 0-0 0, Boozel 0 0-0 0, Francis 0 0-0 0, Trice 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 24 11-20 67.