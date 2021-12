Christina G. Fye, 34, of 125 Wehler Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Penn Highlands Elk. Born on December 6, 1987 in Ridgway, she is the daughter of Donna Costanzo of Ridgway. On June 30, 2018, she married William Fye, he survives. Having found the other half of their souls when they married, they were […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/christina-fye/