HARRISBURG – On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam will resign her position with the commonwealth at the end of the year.

The governor also announced his intention to name Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter to serve as acting secretary.

“I am proud to have worked with Acting Secretary Beam over the past several years, and the commonwealth has been fortunate to have had the benefit of her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as the Department of Health oversaw a massive vaccine roll-out over the course of the past year,” said Wolf.

“Thank you, Acting Secretary Beam, for stepping up to serve the commonwealth during a difficult time. We will miss your leadership, your determination and your dedication to building healthier communities for all Pennsylvanians.”

Prior to acting secretary, Beam served as deputy chief of staff to Wolf, coordinating initiatives and resources across Pennsylvania’s Departments of Health, Human Services, Drug & Alcohol Programs, Aging and Insurance, as well as the Office of Advocacy and Reform.

She helped coordinate the administration’s COVID-19 pandemic response; the rollout of Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace; the Reach Out PA campaign; and the Wolf Administration’s health care reform plan.

Prior to the governor’s office, Beam served as chief of staff to the Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner.

“Thank you to Gov. Wolf, his leadership team, and the incredibly dedicated Department of Health employees,” said Beam.

“Serving as acting secretary during such a critical time in public health has been the most humbling honor of my career. Under the governor’s leadership the administration has made critical strides in ensuring access to health care for all Pennsylvanians and in turn created a healthier, more equitable commonwealth for generations to come.

“I could not be prouder to have worked alongside such devoted public servants during my tenure with the Wolf Administration.”

Following Beam’s departure, Klinepeter will assume the acting position.

“Thank you to Gov. Wolf and Acting Secretary Beam for their steadfast leadership, especially during this trying time for all Pennsylvanians,” said Klinepeter.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the tremendous employees at the Department of Health and ensuring public health remains a top priority throughout the commonwealth.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead public health efforts during this critical time and to serve my fellow Pennsylvanians.”