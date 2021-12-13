WILLIAMSPORT — After sending eight of 13 wrestlers in to Saturday morning’s quarterfinals, the Bison put six of those eight on the podium to place fifth overall out of 24 teams.
Up on the highest steps of the medal podium with their third place finishes were freshman Brady Colllins (4-1) at 132, and seniors Mark McGonigal (4-1) at 172 and Hayden Kovalick (4-1) at 215.
Senior Nolan Barr (3-2) at 138 was the lone fourth place finisher, sophomore 152 pounder Will Domico (4-2) the lone fifth place finisher, and junior Evan Davis (2-3) closed out the medalists with his sixth at 113.
All of the placement matches are listed below courtesy trackwrestling.com. Final team scores are listed below that.
The Bison open up their dual meet season Tuesday night when they host the Mounties of Philipsburg-Osceola.
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cole Hubert of Saucon Valley Hs
- 2nd Place – Bradyn Schadel of Line Mountain Hs
- 3rd Place – Chase Shaner of Hughesville Hs
- 4th Place – Harris Keares of Central York Hs
- 5th Place – Ryan Aguirre of Montoursville Area Hs
- 6th Place – Kody Ziefenfuss of Northampton Area Hs
- 7th Place – James Bonczewski of South Western Hs
- 8th Place – Gabe Sieber of Central Dauphin East Hs
1st Place Match
- Cole Hubert (Saucon Valley Hs) 3-0, Fr. over Bradyn Schadel (Line Mountain Hs) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 0:15)
3rd Place Match
- Chase Shaner (Hughesville Hs) 3-1, Fr. over Harris Keares (Central York Hs) 2-2, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Ryan Aguirre (Montoursville Area Hs) 3-2, Fr. over Kody Ziefenfuss (Northampton Area Hs) 2-3, So. (Fall 1:25)
7th Place Match
- James Bonczewski (South Western Hs) 2-2, Jr. over Gabe Sieber (Central Dauphin East Hs) 1-3, So. (Fall 0:18)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carson Wagner of Northampton Area Hs
- 2nd Place – Cael Nasdeo of Williamsport Area Hs
- 3rd Place – Aiden Grogg of Saucon Valley Hs
- 4th Place – Trent Ruble of Conestoga Valley Hs
- 5th Place – Dean Houser of Daniel Boone Hs
- 6th Place – Evan Davis of Clearfield Area Hs
- 7th Place – Brady Struble of Mifflinburg Area Hs
- 8th Place – Clayton Foster of Central Mountain Hs
1st Place Match
- Carson Wagner (Northampton Area Hs) 3-0, . over Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport Area Hs) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 3:30)
3rd Place Match
- Aiden Grogg (Saucon Valley Hs) 4-1, Fr. over Trent Ruble (Conestoga Valley Hs) 2-2, . (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Dean Houser (Daniel Boone Hs) 13-8, So. over Evan Davis (Clearfield Area Hs) 2-3, Jr. (MD 10-2)
7th Place Match
- Brady Struble (Mifflinburg Area Hs) 2-2, Sr. over Clayton Foster (Central Mountain Hs) 1-3, Sr. (Fall 3:36)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Branden Wentzel of Montoursville Area Hs
- 2nd Place – brock Weiss of Jersey Shore Area Hs
- 3rd Place – David Kennedy of Montoursville Area Hs
- 4th Place – Derek Keen of Central Mountain Hs
- 5th Place – Nolan Baumert of Line Mountain Hs
- 6th Place – Luke Segraves of Williamsport Area Hs
- 7th Place – Luke Morley of Conestoga Valley Hs
- 8th Place – Jackson Albert of Saucon Valley Hs
1st Place Match
- Branden Wentzel (Montoursville Area Hs) 4-0, Jr. over brock Weiss (Jersey Shore Area Hs) 33-7, So. (MD 14-5)
3rd Place Match
- David Kennedy (Montoursville Area Hs) 5-1, Fr. over Derek Keen (Central Mountain Hs) 5-2, Sr. (Fall 2:29)
5th Place Match
- Nolan Baumert (Line Mountain Hs) 4-2, So. over Luke Segraves (Williamsport Area Hs) 2-3, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
7th Place Match
- Luke Morley (Conestoga Valley Hs) 3-2, . over Jackson Albert (Saucon Valley Hs) 3-3, Fr. (MD 14-4)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dalton Perry of Central Mountain Hs
- 2nd Place – Aidan Kritzer of Line Mountain Hs
- 3rd Place – Austin Noe of Northampton Area Hs
- 4th Place – Elias Long of Central York Hs
- 5th Place – Gavin Richard of Daniel Boone Hs
- 6th Place – Hector Mateo of Saucon Valley Hs
- 7th Place – Paxton Derr of Muncy Hs
- 8th Place – Trenton Rodgers of Titusville Hs
1st Place Match
- Dalton Perry (Central Mountain Hs) 4-0, Fr. over Aidan Kritzer (Line Mountain Hs) 3-1, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:19 (24-6))
3rd Place Match
- Austin Noe (Northampton Area Hs) 5-1, . over Elias Long (Central York Hs) 21-8, So. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Richard (Daniel Boone Hs) 18-6, . over Hector Mateo (Saucon Valley Hs) 3-3, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Paxton Derr (Muncy Hs) 5-2, Fr. over Trenton Rodgers (Titusville Hs) 13-7, So. (Inj. 0:00)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Scott Johnson of Muncy Hs
- 2nd Place – Taylor Weaver of Central Mountain Hs
- 3rd Place – Brady Collins of Clearfield Area Hs
- 4th Place – Connor Nicholas of Saucon Valley Hs
- 5th Place – Ian Vitalo of Schuylkill Valley Hs
- 6th Place – Blaize Vogel of Montoursville Area Hs
- 7th Place – Keagan Smith of Hughesville Hs
- 8th Place – Braylen Corter of Central Mountain Hs
1st Place Match
- Scott Johnson (Muncy Hs) 4-0, Jr. over Taylor Weaver (Central Mountain Hs) 3-1, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Collins (Clearfield Area Hs) 4-1, Fr. over Connor Nicholas (Saucon Valley Hs) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 3:25)
5th Place Match
- Ian Vitalo (Schuylkill Valley Hs) 4-2, Fr. over Blaize Vogel (Montoursville Area Hs) 3-3, . (MD 11-2)
7th Place Match
- Keagan Smith (Hughesville Hs) 3-2, Fr. over Braylen Corter (Central Mountain Hs) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Braden Bower of Williamsport Area Hs
- 2nd Place – Luke Simcox of Central Mountain Hs
- 3rd Place – Caiden Puderbach of Hughesville Hs
- 4th Place – Nolan Barr of Clearfield Area Hs
- 5th Place – Aiden Micheli of Northampton Area Hs
- 6th Place – Travis Riefenstahl of Saucon Valley Hs
- 7th Place – Nolan Brown of Daniel Boone Hs
- 8th Place – Brett Marchiano of Daniel Boone Hs
1st Place Match
- Braden Bower (Williamsport Area Hs) 4-0, Sr. over Luke Simcox (Central Mountain Hs) 3-1, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Caiden Puderbach (Hughesville Hs) 4-1, Jr. over Nolan Barr (Clearfield Area Hs) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 4:26)
5th Place Match
- Aiden Micheli (Northampton Area Hs) 6-2, Jr. over Travis Riefenstahl (Saucon Valley Hs) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 9-6)
7th Place Match
- Nolan Brown (Daniel Boone Hs) 10-4, Jr. over Brett Marchiano (Daniel Boone Hs) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Bower of Williamsport Area Hs
- 2nd Place – Cael Markle of Saucon Valley Hs
- 3rd Place – Keaton Fischer of Conestoga Valley Hs
- 4th Place – Mason Leshock of Line Mountain Hs
- 5th Place – Liam Goodrich of Jersey Shore Area Hs
- 6th Place – Gino Serafini of Central Mountain Hs
- 7th Place – Mason Beckowski of Saucon Valley Hs
- 8th Place – Zane Cooper of Central Mountain Hs
1st Place Match
- Riley Bower (Williamsport Area Hs) 4-0, Sr. over Cael Markle (Saucon Valley Hs) 3-1, Sr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
- Keaton Fischer (Conestoga Valley Hs) 4-1, . over Mason Leshock (Line Mountain Hs) 4-2, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
- Liam Goodrich (Jersey Shore Area Hs) 21-16, . over Gino Serafini (Central Mountain Hs) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 10-5)
7th Place Match
- Mason Beckowski (Saucon Valley Hs) 4-2, Jr. over Zane Cooper (Central Mountain Hs) 3-3, So. (Dec 13-8)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Chris Arcioulo of Saucon Valley Hs
- 2nd Place – Marcel McDaniels of Central Dauphin East Hs
- 3rd Place – Griffin Walizer of Central Mountain Hs
- 4th Place – Carter Weaver of Williamsport Area Hs
- 5th Place – Will Domico of Clearfield Area Hs
- 6th Place – Gavin Leitzel of South Western Hs
- 7th Place – Luke Needham of Conestoga Valley Hs
- 8th Place – Mason Boltz of Tri Valley Hs
1st Place Match
- Chris Arcioulo (Saucon Valley Hs) 4-0, Sr. over Marcel McDaniels (Central Dauphin East Hs) 3-1, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain Hs) 4-1, So. over Carter Weaver (Williamsport Area Hs) 3-2, Jr. (Dec 10-6)
5th Place Match
- Will Domico (Clearfield Area Hs) 4-2, So. over Gavin Leitzel (South Western Hs) 4-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Luke Needham (Conestoga Valley Hs) 3-2, . over Mason Boltz (Tri Valley Hs) 2-3, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dagen Condomitti of Northampton Area Hs
- 2nd Place – Roman Morrone of Williamsport Area Hs
- 3rd Place – Ty Nixon of Muncy Hs
- 4th Place – Liam Scrivanich of Saucon Valley Hs
- 5th Place – Troy Bingaman of Mifflinburg Area Hs
- 6th Place – Tristan Probst of Central Mountain Hs
- 7th Place – Jonathan Rathman of Cocalico Hs
- 8th Place – Jacob Weaver of Central Mountain Hs
1st Place Match
- Dagen Condomitti (Northampton Area Hs) 4-0, Jr. over Roman Morrone (Williamsport Area Hs) 3-1, Sr. (MD 15-5)
3rd Place Match
- Ty Nixon (Muncy Hs) 4-1, Sr. over Liam Scrivanich (Saucon Valley Hs) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
- Troy Bingaman (Mifflinburg Area Hs) 3-2, Sr. over Tristan Probst (Central Mountain Hs) 4-3, Sr. (MD 14-0)
7th Place Match
- Jonathan Rathman (Cocalico Hs) 3-2, Jr. over Jacob Weaver (Central Mountain Hs) 4-3, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
172
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tucker Hogan of Daniel Boone Hs
- 2nd Place – Jake Jones of Saucon Valley Hs
- 3rd Place – Mark McGonigal of Clearfield Area Hs
- 4th Place – Isaac Corry of Montoursville Area Hs
- 5th Place – Brock Covell of Titusville Hs
- 6th Place – Daniel Haubert of Palisades Hs
- 7th Place – Tyler Bauder of Jersey Shore Area Hs
- 8th Place – Rocco Serafini of Central Mountain Hs
1st Place Match
- Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone Hs) 22-3, So. over Jake Jones (Saucon Valley Hs) 3-1, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Mark McGonigal (Clearfield Area Hs) 4-1, Sr. over Isaac Corry (Montoursville Area Hs) 3-2, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Brock Covell (Titusville Hs) 17-9, Jr. over Daniel Haubert (Palisades Hs) 3-3, So. (Dec 7-5)
7th Place Match
- Tyler Bauder (Jersey Shore Area Hs) 22-12, . over Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain Hs) 2-3, So. (Dec 5-2)
189
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Bryce Molinaro of Hazleton Area Hs
- 2nd Place – Hadyn Packer of Jersey Shore Area Hs
- 3rd Place – Jacob Scheib of Tri Valley Hs
- 4th Place – Owen Reed of South Western Hs
- 5th Place – Ty Csencsits of Saucon Valley Hs
- 6th Place – Wayne McIntyre of East Stroudsburg Area North Hs
- 7th Place – Sebastian Robinson of Williamsport Area Hs
- 8th Place – Turk Baum of Cocalico Hs
1st Place Match
- Bryce Molinaro (Hazleton Area Hs) 4-0, Sr. over Hadyn Packer (Jersey Shore Area Hs) 31-9, . (Dec 10-5)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Scheib (Tri Valley Hs) 5-1, Jr. over Owen Reed (South Western Hs) 5-2, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Ty Csencsits (Saucon Valley Hs) 3-2, Sr. over Wayne McIntyre (East Stroudsburg Area North Hs) 2-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport Area Hs) 3-2, Sr. over Turk Baum (Cocalico Hs) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 2:56)
215
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Austin Johnson of Muncy Hs
- 2nd Place – Travis Armstrong of Central Dauphin East Hs
- 3rd Place – Hayden Kovalick of Clearfield Area Hs
- 4th Place – Jacob Humphrey of Cocalico Hs
- 5th Place – Ty Pfizenmayer of Saucon Valley Hs
- 6th Place – Robert Utz of South Western Hs
- 7th Place – Cole Yonkin of Montoursville Area Hs
- 8th Place – Micah Walizer of Central Mountain Hs
1st Place Match
- Austin Johnson (Muncy Hs) 4-0, Fr. over Travis Armstrong (Central Dauphin East Hs) 3-1, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:34 (16-0))
3rd Place Match
- Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield Area Hs) 4-1, Sr. over Jacob Humphrey (Cocalico Hs) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 0:32)
5th Place Match
- Ty Pfizenmayer (Saucon Valley Hs) 4-2, Jr. over Robert Utz (South Western Hs) 3-3, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
7th Place Match
- Cole Yonkin (Montoursville Area Hs) 3-2, So. over Micah Walizer (Central Mountain Hs) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 2:12)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg Area Hs
- 2nd Place – Charles Crews of Williamsport Area Hs
- 3rd Place – Ethan Miller of Central York Hs
- 4th Place – Brayden Blackwell of Central Mountain Hs
- 5th Place – Ian Schully of Central York Hs
- 6th Place – Ayden Wysocki of South Western Hs
- 7th Place – Lodge Nosko of Titusville Hs
- 8th Place – Justis Troutman of Tri Valley Hs
1st Place Match
- Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg Area Hs) 4-0, . over Charles Crews (Williamsport Area Hs) 3-1, Sr. (UTB 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Ethan Miller (Central York Hs) 19-8, Sr. over Brayden Blackwell (Central Mountain Hs) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 4:31)
5th Place Match
- Ian Schully (Central York Hs) 6-2, So. over Ayden Wysocki (South Western Hs) 2-3, So. (Fall 3:50)
7th Place Match
- Lodge Nosko (Titusville Hs) 10-7, Sr. over Justis Troutman (Tri Valley Hs) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 3:33)
Team Standings:
|1
|Saucon Valley Hs, PA
|Saucon Valley Hs, PA (GET)
|SVHS
|14
|211.0
|2
|Central Mountain Hs, PA
|Central Mountain Hs, PA (GET)
|CMH
|19
|186.0
|3
|Williamsport Area Hs, PA
|Williamsport Area Hs, PA (GET)
|WAH
|17
|175.0
|4
|Northampton Area Hs, PA
|Northampton Area Hs, PA (GET)
|NAH
|11
|130.5
|5
|Clearfield Area Hs, PA
|Clearfield Area Hs, PA (GET)
|CAH
|13
|119.0
|6
|Muncy Hs, PA
|Muncy Hs, PA (GET)
|MUHS
|8
|111.0
|7
|Montoursville Area Hs, PA
|Montoursville Area Hs, PA (GET)
|MAH
|12
|110.5
|8
|Conestoga Valley Hs, PA
|Conestoga Valley Hs, PA (GET)
|CVH
|16
|95.5
|9
|Central Dauphin East Hs, PA
|Central Dauphin East Hs, PA (GET)
|CDEH
|12
|83.0
|10
|Central York Hs, PA
|Central York Hs, PA (GET)
|CYH
|13
|78.5
|11
|Line Mountain Hs, PA
|Line Mountain Hs, PA (GET)
|LMH
|8
|77.5
|12
|Hughesville Hs, PA
|Hughesville Hs, PA (GET)
|HUHS
|12
|77.0
|13
|Jersey Shore Area Hs, PA
|Jersey Shore Area Hs, PA (GET)
|JSAH
|6
|75.0
|13
|South Western Hs, PA
|South Western Hs, PA (GET)
|SWH
|14
|75.0
|15
|Daniel Boone Hs, PA
|Daniel Boone Hs, PA (GET)
|DBH
|9
|72.5
|16
|Mifflinburg Area Hs, PA
|Mifflinburg Area Hs, PA (GET)
|MAHS
|5
|60.0
|17
|Cocalico Hs, PA
|Cocalico Hs, PA (GET)
|COHS
|12
|59.0
|18
|Hazleton Area Hs, PA
|Hazleton Area Hs, PA (GET)
|HAH
|11
|57.5
|19
|Titusville Hs, PA
|Titusville Hs, PA (GET)
|TIHS
|9
|47.0
|20
|Tri Valley Hs, PA
|Tri Valley Hs, PA (GET)
|TVH
|8
|42.0
|21
|Schuylkill Valley Hs, PA
|Schuylkill Valley Hs, PA (GET)
|SVH
|7
|25.5
|22
|East Stroudsburg Area North Hs, PA
|East Stroudsburg Area North Hs, PA (GET)
|ESAN
|8
|25.0
|23
|Halifax Area Hs, PA
|Halifax Area Hs, PA (GET)
|HAHS
|5
|24.0
|24
|Palisades Hs, PA
|Palisades Hs, PA (GET)
|PAHS
|5
|11.0