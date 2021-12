Waunita “Mommom” Jane (Simmons) Milliron, 72, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 21, 1949, to Norman and Jane (Myers) Simmons at the Chester County Hospital in West Chester, PA. On June 18, 1975, Waunita married Chester Milliron in Maryland. Waunita worked in […]

