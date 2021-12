Kimberly A. Alvetro, Age 52 of Sykesville, PA died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Kim was born on December 18, 1968 in DuBois, PA. She is survived by her mother, Betty (Schoening) Armanini of Sykesville, PA, and was preceded in death by her father, Carlo Armanini. Kim was a graduate of the DuBois Area High School […]

