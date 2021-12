John H. Atwell, 83, of Brookville, went to Heaven on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 after a short illness. He accepted Jesus as his Saviour and Lord (John 3:16). Even during his last week, he was sharing the gospel with all the doctors and nurses. Greeting John into Heaven was Jesus; his parents: Arden and Margaret Pyle Atwell; his baby girl, […]

