CURWENSVILLE — After a covid shortened regular season last year that saw the Tide only go 2-4 in dual meets and not participate in any tournies until the individual post season began, Dean Swatsworth returns for his eighth season at the helm of the Tide.
The top returner for the Tide is senior Jake Carfley, who won a District 9 title last year while going 8-3. He will be joined in the line up by three other North West AA Regional qualifiers in junior Nik Fegert (7-5), and sophomores Ryder Kuklinskie (7-3) and Logan Aughenbaugh (6-6).
Other returners are seniors Zach Shaffer (4-4), Brennen Moore (1-2), and Mitchell Sutika (1-7) ,and juniors Chase Irwin (3-7), Damian Brady (2-6) and JD Strong (0-1).
They will be joined on the squad by seniors Kaleb Lee and Matthew McBride, and a big sophomore class made up of Jarrett Anderson, Dominic Carfley, Trenton Guiher, Grady Hoyt, Alex Shaffer, and Ethan Siegel.
Swatsworth will be joined on staff once gain by Johnny Sutika and Chris Folmar.
The first mat action for the Tide is Tuesday night at home in Patton Gym when they host local rival West Branch.
Full schedule courtesy PA-Wrestling.com:
|Date
|Opponent
|Tue. Dec 14
|West Branch
|7:00 pm
|Thu. Dec 16
|Glendale
|6:30 pm
|Sat. Dec 18
|Redbank Valley Duals
at Redbank Valley HS – details
|TBA
|Tue. Dec 21
|at Bellwood Antis
|7:00 pm
|Thu. Jan 6
|at Moshannon Valley
|6:30 pm
|Fri. Jan 7
Sat. Jan 8
|Mid-Winter Mayhem
at IUP Kovalchick Center
|TBA
TBA
|Tue. Jan 11
|at Mount Union *
|6:00 pm
|Tue. Jan 18
|Juniata Valley
|6:30 pm
|Thu. Jan 20
|Brookville
|6:00 pm
|Sat. Jan 22
|Clearfield Bison Duals
at Clearfield HS – details
|TBA
|Tue. Jan 25
|Punxsutawney
|6:00 pm
|Fri. Jan 28
Sat. Jan 29
|Fred Bell Tournament
at Grove City HS
|TBA
TBA
|Tue. Feb 15
|at Redbank Valley
|6:00 pm
|Thu. Feb 17
|at Brockway *
|7:00 pm
|Fri. Feb 25
Sat. Feb 26
|District 9 AA
at Clearfield HS
|TBA
TBA
|Fri. Mar 4
Sat. Mar 5
|North West AA Regional
at Sharon HS
|TBA
TBA
|Thu. Mar 10
Fri. Mar 11
Sat. Mar 12
|PIAA AA Championships
at Giant Center, Hershey PA
|TBA
TBA
TBA