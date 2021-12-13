CURWENSVILLE — After a covid shortened regular season last year that saw the Tide only go 2-4 in dual meets and not participate in any tournies until the individual post season began, Dean Swatsworth returns for his eighth season at the helm of the Tide.

The top returner for the Tide is senior Jake Carfley, who won a District 9 title last year while going 8-3. He will be joined in the line up by three other North West AA Regional qualifiers in junior Nik Fegert (7-5), and sophomores Ryder Kuklinskie (7-3) and Logan Aughenbaugh (6-6).

Other returners are seniors Zach Shaffer (4-4), Brennen Moore (1-2), and Mitchell Sutika (1-7) ,and juniors Chase Irwin (3-7), Damian Brady (2-6) and JD Strong (0-1).

They will be joined on the squad by seniors Kaleb Lee and Matthew McBride, and a big sophomore class made up of Jarrett Anderson, Dominic Carfley, Trenton Guiher, Grady Hoyt, Alex Shaffer, and Ethan Siegel.

Swatsworth will be joined on staff once gain by Johnny Sutika and Chris Folmar.

The first mat action for the Tide is Tuesday night at home in Patton Gym when they host local rival West Branch.

Full schedule courtesy PA-Wrestling.com: