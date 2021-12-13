State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of theft Dec. 9 on Houtz Street in Woodward Township. During the incident, someone allegedly attempted to remove money from the victim’s bank account after a phone scam. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of harassment Dec. 11 on Market Street in Karthaus Township. During the incident, three individuals were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute that later turned physical. All three were cited for harassment through the district court.
- On Dec. 6, state police received a report of corruption of minors that had previously occurred on Reservoir Road in Cooper Township. During the incident, a 27-year-old Philipsburg man allegedly provided two juveniles with alcohol and his residence to consume it on Nov. 6-7. Charges are pending at this time.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief that occurred sometime between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 on Horseshoe Curve Road in Decatur Township. During the incident, someone allegedly shot a BB gun at the victim’s garage. As a result, a window and siding sustained damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report of retail theft Dec. 5 at Minit Mart, Philipsburg. During the incident, someone allegedly stole fuel valued at $17.04.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of an alleged assault against staff Nov. 27 at a Clearfield nursing home. Upon investigation, officers found a 67-year-old resident allegedly struck a staff member, as she attempted to provide him care. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police reported a DUI occurred Dec. 11 on Fullerton Street during patrols of the area. According to police, officers observed a gray Chevrolet Silverado with a burnt-out brake light. During a traffic stop, it was found the driver, a 27-year-old Grampian man, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed through the district court.
Curwensville Borough
- Police responded to assist several motorists with vehicle lockouts.
- Police assisted emergency personnel with several medical emergencies.
- Police were requested to assist Clearfield Borough police with a report of shots fired.
- Police conducted a traffic stop along State Street. According to police, several indicators alerted officers to a possible drug presence inside the vehicle. A drug detection K9 was requested from DuBois City police, which alerted to the vehicle and resulted in its seizure. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to the Locust Street Apartments to conduct a welfare check. The individual was located and found to be OK.
- Police responded to the Dollar General for a reported reckless driver who was possibly under the influence.
- Police responded to a reported hit-and-run crash at Dollar General. Both parties were located and the investigation is ongoing at this time.