DUBOIS – The DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble will present Christmas Wishes its annual Christmas Concert, on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Paul G. Reitz Theater located at 36 E. Scribner Ave., in DuBois.

The 20-member vocal ensemble, which is comprised of 14 women and six men, will perform a variety of sacred and secular Christmas carols and holiday musical selections.

The concert opener will be “On a December Night” by Jay Althouse. DVAE will perform “What Sweeter Music,” “Silent Night for All the World,” “I Wish You Christmas” and “Grown-up Christmas List.”

Other selections will include “Christmas Time is Here” from A Charlie Brown Christmas, “Welcome Christmas” from Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, “God Bless Us Everyone” from Disney’s A Christmas Carol and “Gettin’ in the Mood” (for Christmas).

The DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble is also honored to perform an original motet by DVAE member Joe Shupienis entitled “Hodie Christus Natus Est” (This is the Day That Christ is Born!).

Members of DVAE include the following singers: Soprano I – Sarah Brubaker, Leslie DeLarme, Teresa Kakabadze and Diane Kennard; Soprano II – Allison Cornelius, Marion Meloon, Rikki Ross and Michelle Nupp Wingard; Alto – Nikki Cherry, Molly Dressler, Karen Fuller, Jeanne Hayes, Sally Laux and Barbara Shestak; Tenor – Marc Gelfand, Vic Kosko and Tom Stafford; and Bass – Joshua Orner, Jerry Meloon and Joe Shupienis.

Eloise Kosko is the Director and Piano Accompanist. Instrumental accompanists will include Jeanne Hayes on the Flute, Sherry Dieringer on the Violin, Melissa Shepler on the Clarinet, Annette Roy on the Trumpet, Julia Wirths on the French Horn, Charlie Shepler on the Trombone, Lydia Crooks on the Cello, Sally Laux on the Keyboard and Cole Norris and Marc Gelfand on Percussion.

Tracey Dusch is the CRI Administrator for the Reitz Theater.

Tickets are available online at the Reitz Theater Web site, at Ace Hardware in DuBois or the Reitz Theater Box Office. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door.