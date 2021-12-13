CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s instructors chose one morning student and one afternoon student in their program as their Student of the Month.

November’s students were chosen based on their attendance in their program.

Winners of the November prize of getting a popcorn and movie day were Noah Finney, Zach Billotte, Dakota Laskowsky and Will Rainey.

Morning students, pictured in the front row from left to right, are: Katelynn Finch, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Paige Frailey, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Jordan Vogal, Moshannon Valley Area High School; and Jarett Zattoni, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.

In the back row, from left to right, are: Jasmine Hedglin, Curwensville Area High School; Kaitlin Beauliew, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Cameron Vanish, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Noah Finney, Clearfield Alliance Christian School; Aiden Shipley, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; and Kenny Wisor, Clearfield Area High School.

Missing from photo are Zach Billotte, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; Jacob Cole, Philipsburg Area High School; and Kobie Beirlair, Moshannon Valley Area High School.

Afternoon students, picture in the front row from left to right, are: Amarihia Ditty, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; Hayley Leskovansky, Philipsburg Osceola Area High School; Karlee Warholic, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Will Brickley, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; Derik Clark, West Branch Area High School; and Christal Dolby, Moshannon Valley Area High School.

In the back row from left to right are: Will Rainey, Glendale Area High School; Elijah Corle, West Branch Area High School; Dakota Laskowsky, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School; Zack Jenkins, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; Devon Conklin, Moshannon Valley Area high School; David Bowers, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; and Wyatt Korb, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.

Missing from photo is Billy Bumbarger, West Branch Area High School.