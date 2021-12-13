ALTOONA – WTAJ-TV, part of Nexstar Media Inc., announced recently that Alyssa Royster will be a part of the anchor team on WTAJ News this Morning.

Royster will begin her new anchoring duties on Monday, Dec. 13. She received her Master’s in broadcast journalism and public affairs from American University.

While there, she had the opportunity to cover Congress in session, as well as anchor and report for her school’s news station, District Wire News.

Royster also spent a year abroad in Argentina, and was able to become fluent in Spanish. She is originally from Maryland.

Steven Shaw, WTAJ news director, says: “Alyssa Royster is a dedicated journalist who has a passion for telling stories that matter to the community.”

“Alyssa has really shown dedication, flexibility and a great work ethic while at WTAJ,” said Phil Dubrow, WTAJ’s vice president and general manager.

Dubrow went on to say, “Alyssa has received a great welcome from our viewers and we are very enthusiastic about her joining Central PA’s most watched morning news full time.”

When Royster isn’t at work, you’ll find her teaching Zumba or spending time with family.

“Whether it’s while they drink their hot coffee, or get ready for work, I can’t wait to start my mornings with my new Central PA family, not to mention getting to work with Christy Shields and Jordan Tracy every day,” she said.

“Talk about a dream job! I couldn’t be more thankful and excited to start this new position and I thank everyone for being so welcoming, encouraging and kind!”