HERSHEY, Pa. – Births are miracles of synchronicity. Every step must happen correctly for pregnancy to occur. Fertility specialists help keep the trains running on time. Couples often turn to a specialist when they haven’t conceived after trying for 12 months. Women also reach out when they want to achieve a pregnancy but have potential barriers, such as irregular or […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/the-medical-minute-what-a-fertility-specialist-can-do-for-you/