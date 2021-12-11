ALTOONA – Sheetz, a family-owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain across the Mid-Atlantic, has kicked off its annual December in-store donation campaign for Sheetz for the Kidz.

The campaign works to make the holiday season brighter for underprivileged children in the communities Sheetz serves.

During the entire month of December, Sheetz customers will have the opportunity to support kids in their local communities through donation boxes that are placed near the register and also through adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale.

With 100 percent of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz for the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with new toys, clothes and other basic needs.

Each of Sheetz’s 639 stores will support 16 children from their local communities, totaling over 10,000 kids this year.

Sheetz for the Kidz holds its annual donation drives every July and December. Last year, Sheetz for the Kidz raised over $1.8 million during its annual months of in-store fundraising. In July of this year, Sheetz for the Kidz raised more than $782,000 for local children.

Sheetz is also selling special “Be the Santa” hats through its online store to support Sheetz For the Kidz. For every hat sold, $1 will be given to the organization.

This also marks the 16th consecutive year of Sheetz for the Kidz partnering with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 58 children this year.

Additionally, their partnership with Feeding America served 6.4 million meals this year through backpack programs, kids cafés, school and mobile pantries and summer feeding programs.

There are many ways customers can support Sheetz for the Kidz throughout the year:

Purchasing a Sheetz for the Kidz water, with 25 cents from each bottle directly supporting the charity.

Shop on AmazonSmile and select “Sheetz for the Kidz” as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate .5 percent of your purchases to the charity.

Donate online at https://www.sheetz.com/ftk.

About Sheetz For the Kidz

Sheetz for the Kidz is a non-profit organization, designated as a 501(c) (3) charity, independent of the Sheetz Corporation.

The organization was created in 1992 by local store employees wanting to help local children. The mission of the charity is to provide support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need within the communities in which Sheetz operates.

To date, the charity has impacted more than 150,000 children living in the communities Sheetz serves.