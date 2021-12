Robert M. Smith age 75 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his home. Born on September 1, 1946 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Norman J. and Isabelle (Duttry) Smith. He married Donna M. (Leonard) Smith. She preceded him in death. Bob was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He is survived […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-m-smith/