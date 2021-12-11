WILLIAMSPORT — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team had a strong showing to kick off the 2021-22 campaign as they sent eight wrestlers into Saturday morning’s quarterfinal round at the Tom Best Top Hat Memorial Tournament at Williamsport High School.

The Bison sent 13 wrestlers in total to the tourney, as the PIAA now allows a team to double up at regular season tournies. In all, the Bison also have two still alive in the wrestlebacks and three wrestlers that have bowed out.

Quarterfinalists for the Bison are the fifth seeded Evan Davis at 113, number four seed Brady Collins at 132, three seeded Nolan Barr at 132, Will Domico at 152, Karsen Kline at 160, four seeded Mark McGonigal at 172, Carter Chamberlain at 189, and three seeded Hayden Kovalick at 215. Starting 285 pounder Oliver Billotte was unavailable for the season opening tournament, but will be back in action at the first dual meet on Tuesday.

Still alive after picking up consolation wins are Luke Freeland at 145 and Patrick Knepp at 152.

Eliminated were Eric Myers (1-2) at 285, Adam Rougeux (0-2) at 126, and Wyatt Reorda (0-2) at 160.

The Bison stand in fourth place out of 24 teams. Clearfield has 47 points, just a half point behind Saucon Valley HS for third. Central Mountain leads the team race with 59.5 points.

Click here for bracket results courtesy trackwrestling.com.

Team Standings: