DUBOIS – The Sandy Township Supervisors on Monday night discussed the proposed location of a DuBois City shooting range.

Township officials said it had been proposed to construct the range on city-owned land within the township, which requires it to go through the township’s Planning Commission.

The current location is along Home Camp Road, and the range would serve as a twice-a-year police firearms training facility. Supervisor Jim Jeffers opposed this location.

He said it’s a “very residential” area and the sound of gunfire was a major concern for him. He said the noise could also extend beyond twice a year, if it were to be open to the public.

Jeffers proposed that DuBois City use its other property, which is more remote. “It owns a considerable amount of property in a very rural area.”

Arbaugh said the issue also arose before when the city and township were working together on the shooting range. It was noted the Home Camp Road location had three advantages:

Easier to gate off

Water/Sewer access

Electric

Arbaugh said the Zoning Hearing Board could limit some of Jeffers’ concerns with stipulations. For example, one stipulation was it could be limited to police trainings.

Jeffers then asked if this stipulation, if imposed, would limit the future consolidated city. The supervisors didn’t believe it would.