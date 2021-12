Rose A. Wolfe, 66, of Brookville, died Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Penn Highland Dubois following an illness. Born December 27, 1954 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late William and Caroline Dixon Preston. She was a graduate of Brookville High School and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brookville. On June 9, 1973 […]

