Harrisburg – The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced updates to its unemployment claim filing system that will enhance self-service flexibility and speed up payments to individuals who file claims by phone. While the improvements are implemented, the Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) system will be briefly unavailable to users.

Because implementation requires a pause in service availability, L&I has planned to make these changes overnight when user traffic is lightest. PAT will be unavailable Thursday, Dec. 9 starting at 9 p.m. and will resume service as early as possible Friday morning.

The PAT system provides claimants with an alternative to filing for unemployment compensation online. PAT’s toll-free number is 888-255-4728.