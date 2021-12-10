DUBOIS – DuBois Central Catholic will play host to Johnsonburg and Punxsutawney High Schools this weekend at DuBois Central Catholic, located at 200 Central Christian Rd., DuBois, for the annual tip-off tournament.

Games begin on Friday, Dec. 10, when junior varsity teams from DCC and Punxsutawney jump for the ball at 6 p.m. Varsity teams from Johnsonburg and Punxsutawney will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 the line-up starts with junior varsity teams from Johnsonburg and DCC at 11 a.m., varsity teams Johnsonburg versus DCC at 12:30 p.m., Johnsonburg versus Punxsutawney at 2 p.m., with the last match-up to be played at 3:30 p.m. between varsity teams of Punxsutawney and DCC.

Tickets to the games are Adults – $4, Seniors – $2 and $1 – Students. All games will be livestreamed on the DuBois Central Catholic NFHS Network found at www.nfhsnetwork.com. A concession stand will be available.