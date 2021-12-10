CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Skatepark Committee recently added a new mini ramp to the back corner of its local skatepark.

In late August, a 3.5-foot-tall by 16-foot-wide mini ramp was purchased from Keen Ramps, a specialty ramp manufacturer based out of Long Beach, Calif.

The ramp arrived in late October and was completed during the first week of November. This is the first ramp that the committee has constructed since starting its fundraising efforts in the summer of 2020.

Designed to serve all patrons from beginner to advanced, the ramp offers a unique experience that has already brought visitors from surrounding counties despite the change in weather and available daylight.

The project was funded through various contributions including a grant from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation for $445, which was supplemented with an additional donation from the foundation.

The committee raised additional funds through various events. An ongoing GoFundMe campaign and various donations from local supporters generated the final monies needed to complete the purchase.

The ramp was unloaded with the help of the borough road crew and constructed with the help of Fred Weaver, Dalton Kendrick, Brian Graham, Andy Moore and Issac Maines.

The mission of the Clearfield Skatepark is to provide a safe and sustainable facility for skateboarders, bicyclists, scooter riders, roller skaters and rollerbladers in the Clearfield area.

Improvements to this facility will continue to support local youth through providing a creative and physical outlet while also providing opportunities for mentoring as these activities connect individuals of all ages.

The skatepark committee is planning future projects for the spring of 2022, and it is still seeking financial and material donations to complete the next phase of construction.

If you are interested in donating, please consider visiting www.GoFundMe.com/f/clearfield-skatepark or sending a donation to Clearfield Skatepark Fund, 6 S. Front St., Clearfield PA, 16830.

Checks should be made payable to Clearfield Borough with a memo “Skatepark”. Donations that are designated for the skatepark are eligible to be claimed as charitable donations on income taxes.

To follow the Skatepark Committee’s progress and receive information about future events, follow its Facebook and Instagram pages @clearfieldskatepark.