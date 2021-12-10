CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a police officer serving him with a summary traffic warrant.

David K. Kinley, 22, is charged by Clearfield Borough police with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and two summary offenses.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer went to an East Pine Street residence Nov. 28 to serve a summary traffic warrant on Kinley.

Immediately Kinley became aggressive taking a fighting stance and coming at the officer with his fists up, police said. The officer put his hands up to block Kinley.

When the officer grabbed Kinley’s wrists to detain him, Kinley reportedly pulled his arms down toward his abdomen and “flailed around” to prevent the officer from cuffing him.

The officer and Kinley separated, but Kinley advanced towards the officer and shoved him. When he drew his taser, Kinley reportedly stated: “Kill me. Shoot me in the head … use your real gun.”

Because Kinley appeared as though he’d comply, the officer attempted to cuff him again, only for Kinley to resist and allegedly strike him multiple times. The officer suffered hand injuries.

The officer called for assistance from both borough and township officers; eventually, Kinley was detained and removed from the residence.

After Kinley was secured in the police vehicle, he reportedly removed his seatbelt and started striking his head on the rear side window.

Though he was warned to cease his behavior when he was secured for a second time, police said he started striking his head off the center divider.

During transport, Kinley told officers he’d just leave the hospital. He also asked them to let him out and tried to open the rear passenger door, according to the affidavit.

Because the Emergency Department was full at Penn Highlands Clearfield, Kinley was put in a hallway where he reportedly caused a scene and interrupted the care of other patients.

Kinley also wanted officers to remove his cuffs so he could fight them, police said.

Kinley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 15 during centralized court, and incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.