Clearfield Borough Council’s committee meeting was mostly informational Thursday evening with a list of recommendations approved and the announcement of a new council member and farewells to others.

The personnel committee will recommend appointing Ann Jane Ross to the Second Ward Council position effective Jan. 3, 2022.

Ross will be filling the seat of Mason Strouse, who will be stepping into the role of Mayor.

Street Crew Foreman and Fire Chief Todd Kling noted that this month is his last as Clearfield Fire Chief, and he has served in the role for 10 years. The new chief will be Andrew Smith.

Council also learned that Jim Kling will be leaving at the end of the month after 30 years on council.

Kling said he joined council in 1991 for the sole purpose of getting the flooding issue due to Stinky Run corrected on East End and in 30 years nothing has been done.

“It’s terrible that a small, little project has escalated into a multi-million dollar project,” he remarked, adding that he hopes the new council will continue to put pressure on Harrisburg and that it will be fixed in his lifetime.

Under the fire report, Todd Kling noted that the annual Santa Tour will take place Dec. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. with two trucks involved this year, one for East End and one for West Side. Kling also said that Lawrence Township will be holding a similar event.

Borough Manager Leslie Stott reminds residents that if they want their leaves picked up the leaves must be bagged and placed at the curb.