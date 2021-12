Esteemed 1985 Jefferson County Dairy Baby Caleb Kifer, 36, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. Caleb was born on June 2, 1985. A Clarion County native, Caleb graduated from Clarion Area High School in 2004 and was a key figure in their wrestling program, football team, and track and field. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education […]

