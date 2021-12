Kenneth B. “Spike” Spicher Sr., 83, DuBois, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born April 30, 1938, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Lester and Leona (Kirk) Spicher. Kenneth married the love of his life, Virginia (Fisher) Spicher, on October 4, 1957 at the Home Camp Methodist Church. She survives. Kenneth was raised […]

