Herbert Carl Manners, 73, of Punxsutawney, passed away on December 07, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born in Punxsutawney on October 31, 1948, a son of the late Harold Eugene Manners and Lucille (Lauer) Manners. Herb was a 1966 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. On December 13, 1975, he married Patti Jean Haag on her birthday. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/herbert-carl-manners/