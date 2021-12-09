Clearfield Borough

Police were dispatched to the hospital for a male that had been discharged but was refusing to leave the premises. Police arrived and attempted to assist the male in finding lodging or any other assistance, but the male was uncooperative. The male was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Ohio. The male was arrested and transported to the jail.

Police responded to Daisy St. for an altercation between a male and female. Officers arrived and found that a male and female had engaged in a verbal argument but has since calmed down. They were warned of their actions as the altercation took place outside.

Officers were notified about a child that was not picked up at school. Officers traveled to the residence and contacted a male who appeared to be under the influence. Officers were able to find another individual to pick the child up.

Officers responded to an activated fire alarm along N. 2nd St. Clearfield Fire Dept arrived and was able to handle the situation.

Police responded to Welch Ave. for a trespassing complaint. While responding the male left the scene. Officers were able to locate the male and advised him not to return.

Police responded to Williams St. for a harassment complaint. Police were able to handle the incident while on scene.

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision along Bigler Ave and East 4th St. Police report that one vehicle had crossed over the yellow line colliding with another vehicle traveling the opposite direction. One driver sustained minor injuries.

Lawrence Twp.

Police received a report of a male who was sitting in a vehicle on private property and refusing to leave. Upon arrival the male refused all commands by police and was eventually removed from the vehicle and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation which he refused. He was then transported to the Clearfield Co. Jail on charges of defiant trespass and related charges.