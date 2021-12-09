CLEARFIELD – A new retailer will fill the space vacated by the former JCPenney store at Clearfield Square, Justin Bartholomew, Pennmark Properties leasing director, confirmed on Wednesday.

Clearfield Square was known as the Clearfield Mall until its recent rebranding. The 160,000-square-foot shopping plaza is owned by Pennmark Properties.

The plaza is home to Ollies Bargain Outlet, Dollar General, Goodwill, Cricket Wireless and Wines and Spirits, as well as a PennDOT driver’s license center.

It also comprises the spaces occupied by Auto Zone, Rent-A-Center and Pizza Hut, and has more recently welcomed Anytime Fitness and Harbor Freight Tools.

And, in spring of 2022, a Roses Discount Store will fill the entire space vacated by JCPenney, which closed in 2017. Roses uses the slogan “The Real Deal Place!”

Roses stores sell a variety of items at discount prices and have multiple departments, and according to Bartholomew, are comparable to off-price discount store, Gabe’s.

Departments include seasonal, bed & bath, health & beauty, food, drinks & snacks, electronics, gifts, home décor, home essentials, home improvement & auto, apparel, outdoor, pet, toys and more.

“Roses is a tenant of one of our other shopping centers,” Bartholomew said, adding it offers a “good mix” of everything, which makes it a “natural fit” for the Clearfield area.

Roses is headquartered in Henderson, N.C., and is under the umbrella of its parent company, Variety Wholesalers Inc.

Variety Wholesalers operates nearly 400 retail stores throughout the southeast, primarily under the Roses and Roses Express banners.

The former Clearfield Mall first opened in 1977 and was purchased by Pennmark in September of 2018. At that time, it had 63 percent occupancy and JCPenney was dark.

“Clearfield’s been on a rollercoaster ride losing and gaining tenants,” Bartholomew said. But Clearfield Square has experienced a momentum shift, particularly over the past 12 months or so.

“It started with the opening of Anytime Fitness early this year, then Harbor Freight Tools in September. Goodwill has almost tripled in size, as well and now, we’re adding Roses. It’s been exciting.”

For more information on Roses Discount Stores, please visit its Web site: https://www.rosesdiscountstores.com/.