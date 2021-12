David H. Armagost, 79, of Corsica, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 8, 2021 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a long battle with dementia. He was born on March 22, 1942 in New Castle; son of the late Roy E. and Mable J. Wike Armagost. Dave was a 1961 graduate from Clarion Limestone High School. He married […]

