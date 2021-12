Dale Forrest Foster, 76 of Harrisville, passed away December 1, 2021, after a brief illness at Allegheny General Hospital. Born November 11, 1945, in New Castle he was the son of the late Fred and Ruth (Heckathorne) Foster. He graduated from New Wilmington High School and continued his education at Edinboro College after proudly enlisting in the United States Marnie […]

